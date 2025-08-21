East Stirlingshire still sit bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League after Pat Scullion’s side suffered two frustrating defeats.

The Ochilview Park team had picked up a credible 2-2 draw away to Berwick Rangers the previous weekend for their maiden point of the season, but they followed that promising performance up with two losses.

Last Saturday saw the Shire lose 4-0 to Cumbernauld Colts at home, with doubles from centre-back Callum Home and attacker Abraham Osemeke earning the Broadwood outfit a comfortable three points in FK5.

Scullion’s struggling side then followed that defeat up on Tuesday night with another loss, this time losing 2-0 away to Caledonian Braves at Alliance Park.

It was an improved performance from the Shire but goals in each half from Cammy Breadner and Ross McNeil secured the win for Ricky Waddell’s hosts.

East Stirlingshire sit rock bottom on just one point from their opening six fixtures.

They are already three points adrift of second-bottom Gretna 2008.

It’s a quick turnaround too for the Shire with recently-relegated Bonnyrigg Rose making their first trip to Ochilview tomorrow night since departing the SPFL.

They sit tenth on seven points and picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday night against Cumbernauld Colts.

Owing to league reconstruction this summer, there is no relegation from the Lowland League this season.

Elsewhere, Bo’ness United continued their fine start to the season with 1-0 over Tranent Juniors at home on Tuesday night.

Kieran Mitchell’s goal 20 minutes from time sees Stuart Hunter’s side now sit third in the table on 12 points from only five outings.

Last weekend, they exited the South Challenge Cup at the first-round stage after a 4-2 defeat at home to Scottish Junior Cup holders Johnstone Burgh.

That Newtown Park clash saw the hosts lead twice but eventually go out after going down to ten men when Lewis Duffy was sent off in the second half early on.

Jamie Watson and Dan Irving scored the goals for the BU.

They now travel to third-bottom University of Stirling this Sunday afternoon on league duty.