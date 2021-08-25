Linlithgow Rose introduce former Camelon management team

Gordon Herd has signed on at Linlithgow Rose. Pic by Michael Gillen

Herd, along with John Millar and Eamon Fullarton, were this week confirmed as the new management team at East of Scotland Football League Premier Division side Linlithgow Rose.

Rose recently parted ways with former Stenhousemuir manager Brown Ferguson with Herd and co arriving with the side sitting fourth in the league.

From their opening nine games they have drawn five, won three and lost one.

A Rose statement said: “Gordon, John and Eamon join the club with immediate effect and will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday for our Scottish Cup tie against Banks O’ Dee.”

A 2-1 home win against Camelon helped Penicuik Athletic set the pace in the East of Scotland Football League’s Premier Division.

Tranent continue to keep pace, though, and remain within touching distance of Cuikie thanks to a crushing 5-0 home win against Blackburn United.

There were no midweek fixtures in the division giving sides the fully focus on this weekend's round of fixtures.

At the base of the table sit Newtongrange Star.

Nitten are without a victory in nine games but will be hoping their fortunes can reverse when they travel to Tranent on Saturday.

In the First Division Conference A, with Leith Athletic having no game on Saturday, it gave the chasing pack a chance to at least make up some ground on the leaders.