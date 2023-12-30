John McGlynn full of praise for football played by five-star Falkirk in Stirling Albion win

Falkirk manager John McGlynn was full of praise for his side after they put in a five-star showing against Stirling Albion to stay five points clear at the top of League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Bairns’ 5-0 victory over Darren Young’s Binos also extended the team’s astonishing unbeaten run in all competition to 23 matches, with that a joint-club record, and the boss was left delighted with the attractive football on offer.

“The football we played was amazing,” he said. “Particularly in the first half, it was fast-flowing, the passing and movement was a joy to watch. We played everything forward and got balls into the box again and again. We got a a great start to the game with Calvin Miller’s corner kick and it was a great header from Liam Henderson.

"From one of next corner kicks Calvin has produced a bit of magic. That is one of the routines we work on – we have different variations and he picked the right one and has come inside and his goal was out of this world.

"Calvin just now is playing out of skin, simply different class. He put in a great ball for Ross MacIver to head in the third one. The fourth goal was great football with loads of passing and Brad Spencer has scored a sublime goal too. With the scoreline 4-0 at half time you really could have not asked for anymore.”

McGlynn was also left pleased with being afforded the opportunity to make substitutions early on in the match with the game over as a contest after just 16 minutes of play when Falkirk made it 3-0 against a defenceless visiting outfit.

Club captain Stephen McGinn and Gary Oliver replaced Liam Henderson and Brad Spencer at half time, while Jordan Allan, Ethan Ross and Alife Agyeman also got half an hour with attacking trio Miller, MacIver and Callumn Morrison coming off.

McGlynn added: “It allowed us to give a couple of players a ‘pat on the back and a well done’ and we managed to get on some guys who really needed game time. We got Stephen McGinn and Gary Oliver on and then Gary goes on to also score a great goal for not long into the second half.

"We managed to make our five substitutes early in the game and that allowed me to keep the squad bubbling over. We are trying to keep everyone on their toes. I cannot be more complimentary of the players and how well they have did so far this season.

"They have been different class. We’ve hit that club record now and we want to keep this run going. The attitude has been fantastic, we have been at it in every single game.