News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

'It is the right time to hand over the reigns' - says Bowls chief and Zetland member Ron McArthur

Bowls Scotland men’s president and local district lead Ron McArthur says it is ‘the right time’ to hand over the reigns to the new generation of bowls players.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

The 76-year-old, who has served for over 20 years in the role as district secretary, as well as being the most recent president of the governing body, wants the younger generation to take the lead in the hope of opening up the sport to a wider audience.

The Zetland BC veteran told the Falkirk Herald of his decision: “I’m giving up the day to day stuff. It isn’t because it is too difficult nowadays or anything like that, it is simply to give some younger people a chance. I am stepping down gracefully.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can do Facebook but I haven’t got to grips with Twitter! We do need people who are socially savvy and we want to get the sport out there. One thing that annoys me is how we covey the sport to the outside world – we aren’t helping oursevles.

Ron McArthur is retiring from his Bowls Scotland gents’ president role and from being gents district co-ordinator for District 10 (Photo: Michael Gillen)Ron McArthur is retiring from his Bowls Scotland gents’ president role and from being gents district co-ordinator for District 10 (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Ron McArthur is retiring from his Bowls Scotland gents’ president role and from being gents district co-ordinator for District 10 (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

“We need to get the good stories of young people invovled in the sport out there, not posts about ‘who won the bunnet night’. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can champion young people in the sport going forward, not old farts like me.

"We aren’t a glamour sport but with the some young people invovled in the top roles, I think that could change.”

One thing McArthur won’t be giving up is his role with a host of disability groups, who help run and organise bowls events and matches across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He says it has been the most rewarding part of his bowls journey, which began all the way back in the 1980s.

Ron was the first ever Visually Impaired Bowlers coach in Scotland back in 2003, and has been a coach at many events including being team manager at the Special Olympics in Sheffield 2017.

"My most rewarding work has been with the disability groups within bowls,” he said. “I won’t be giving that up. Bowls is the best sport in the sense that just about anyone can play it in some format.

"The people at Sport Disability Scotland have been amazing over the years and I haven’t met a group elsewhere that care as much as they do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have so many stories and memories of disabled people who have found something special by trying and playing bowls. I have a real passion for this area and I am disabled myself at the moment.”

Related topics:BowlsFacebookTwitter