How Leigh Griffiths earned Falkirk £129 - and how the striker could recoup the cash

Griffiths, according to a report in the Scottish Sun, has been offered a £1500 weekly wage packet – more than ten times the entire cash return Falkirk received as part of his training development fee when the Scotland striker made his £1m move from Wolves to Celtic.

The forward spent a short spell with the club’s well-respected Academy when John Hughes was at the Bairns, before later breaking into the professional ranks with Livingston and embarking on a career that spanned more thn 260 games and 123 goals.

His brief time playing at Falkirk was enough to see the club benefit from a three-figure sum detailed in their transfer income and discussed at their 2017 AGM.

Leigh Griffiths is now a free agent (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Now, Griffiths is being linked with a return to his ex-club, though Martin Rennie and Kenny Miller are believed to face League One rivals Queen’s Park for his signature.

The 22-time Scotland cap is available after being released half-way through his one-year Celtic extension, and leaving Dundee at conclusion of his six-month loan. The Dark Blues are also said to have offered him terms to stay on at Dens Park.

Premiership sides St Mirren and St Johnstone have also been linked with the striker since he became a free agent.