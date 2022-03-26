Falkirk's play-off hopes look bleak after Peterhead loss

Jack Brown scored the only goal of the game for the hosts in match they controlled from start to finish, with Martin Rennie’s side never looking like troubling the Blue Toon defence.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair had the Bairns first effort from the opening passage of play but his shot sailed over after being found by Leigh Griffiths’ cross just outside the area.

The opening half an hour saw the hosts have the majority of the possession, without posing much of a threat in a game that lacked any real quality.

Brown smashes the ball past Mutch to give Peterhead the lead (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Jason Brown was yellow carded for hauling back Charlie Telfer when he broke free 40-yards from goal and that was as close as Falkirk had managed to get near the opposition box since the first minute.

Griffiths was a lone figure up top and he was caught off the pace on a number of occasions.

Then with ten minutes until the break the home side went in front against a lifeless Falkirk.

Jack Brown took advantage of Robbie Mutch’s weak save to score after Grant Savoury’s drive could only be parried into danger.

Mutch watches on as his mistake led to the opener

The second half started much like the first with Peterhead looking the more lively and they nearly had a second when the ball flashed across the box on 48 minutes, with Brown nearly getting on the end of it.

Mistakes were coming from even the unusual suspects with the likes of captain Paul Watson being caught on the ball at the back.

Taylor-Sinclair was the next to gift the Blue Toon a chance, he dithered on his run and allowed Niah Payne a shot at goal which arrowed wide.

On the hour mark Brown broke free and chipped Mutch with the ball destined to hit the back of the net, somehow Brad McKay got back in time to divert the ball on the line off the post.

Griffiths had a frustrating afternoon in front of goal

Falkirk were rocking and Savoury was the next to test Mutch with a decent effort from range just shy of the target.

On 78 minutes Hetherington had Falkirk’s first real chance of the match when Griffiths teed him up on the edge of the box and he forced Brett Long into a smart stop.

It was a rare foray forward for Falkirk who looked down and out.

A bad day got even worse in injury time when substitute Jaime Wilson was sent off for a second bookable offence.