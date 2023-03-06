Falkirk's Callendar Park to become first ever Scottish host of the National Cyclo-cross Championships

The event, organised by British Cycling, will see Falkirk Junior Bike Club take a leading role in helping oversee proceedings – with it all happening over the weekend of Saturday, 13 January, 2024.

In the previous two years, Callendar Park has successfully hosted the earlier series stage of the British Cyclo-cross season, the National Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, it will stage the grand finale, which takes place after six series, which will take place across the UK this year.

Falkirk's Callendar Park has been chosen to host the 2024 National Cyclo-cross Championships: Callendar House plays backdrop during last year's National Series event (Pics by Alan Murray)

National Cyclo-cross Championships event organiser Fraser Johnston, who also founded Falkirk Junior Bike Club, can’t wait to see the best riders from across the UK descend on the district.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to host the 2023/24 National Cyclo-cross Championships, after hosting two years of thrilling rounds in the National Trophy Series,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callander Park is an exciting and technical course which is entertaining for both the riders and spectators. The past two editions have been heralded as great all-round challenges for the riders, and we hope to see strong fields joining us again in January.

"The course offers countless vantage points to take in the action, which makes it a great day out for all the family, and we look forward to yet again welcoming big crowds to Falkirk.”

Callendar Park's steep and unforgiving terrain makes for a perfect Cyclo-cross course

Meanwhile, British Cycling’s Acting Cycling Delivery Director, Jonathan Day, added: “We’re delighted to be taking the National Cyclo-cross Championships to Scotland for the first time in 2024, after some fantastic work from the organising team to deliver such a popular and challenging National Trophy event in its first two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following soon after this year’s UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland, the event further cements Scotland’s reputation as a welcoming home of our sport’s biggest events, and I’m sure that the riders will already be looking forward to battling for the national champions’ jerseys in the beautiful surroundings of Callendar Park.”

Falkirk Junior Bike Club are the current holders of the UK-wide coveted club of the year accolade from British Cycling. They also took home the event of the year award for their role in hosting one of the six Cyclo-cross National Series last year.