Falkirk RC granted £115,000 worth of funding which will 'transform' the club's facilities

The investment will help transform dilapidated changing pavilions into modern, inclusive, multi-purpose facilities in a boost for local girls’ and women’s teams across the district.

Mark Crawford, vice president of the club, outlined the difference the funding will make to the future of the club’s infrastructure.

He said: “This will help us to create an attractive, modern hub which will be used by a new adult women’s team,” he explained. “With the funding, we plan to install a new sustainable heating system and create fit-for-purpose changing and showering facilities, a new physio suite, gym and a flexible teaching area.

Falkirk Rugby Club have been awarded £115,000 worth of funding (Photo: Contributed)

"We plan to deliver a variety of sport, health and wellbeing focused programmes from the facility, with partner organisations like FDAMH, Falkirk’s mental health association, and we believe the new facility will help address a lot of high-priority local needs beyond sport.”

Stephen Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for Central Scotland, added: “Central to the UK Government’s community ownership and levelling-up funds is the idea that our country excels when communities are empowered.

“By supporting these pillars of community life that bring people together, the UK Government is ensuring that our local community is run by local people for the good of the local community, including here in Falkirk.”

Over £800,000 in total has been put into the scheme across Scotland, with the aim of ensuring vital community assets are ‘saved’ and not lost forever due a lack of funding.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “This announcement will help people across Scotland restore the cherished pillars of community that bring people together and provide vital services for local people.