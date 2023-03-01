Falkirk Fury: Cadette under-16s still in title contention after victory, ex-stars set to play in BBL trophy final

The road win of 67-47 in Inverness keeps the cadette side in title contention with this weekend's home game against West Lothian Wolves at Grangemouth a potential Championship decider.

Rachel Dagger's unique triple was the talking point of the action, with the star notching a double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and ten steals plus five blocked shots in a stunning all-round performance.

Captain Rose Tyrell led Fury with 17 points personal, with Kyla Torrance on 16 points – also hitting a double-double as she added a whopping 25 rebounds in the Highlands.

Rachel Dagger (Photo: Contributed)

Poppy Duncan was one nine points and 18 rebounds with great contribution in the guard spot from Beth Sneddon, Daisy Lawson and Jess Cram too.

Coach Kim Hunter's side face West Lothian Wolves at 4pm at Grangemouth on Saturday and spectators are welcome.

Meanwhile, three former Fury players will battle this week for a place in the BBL Trophy Final when they play Derby Trailblazers with their Scottish outfit Calendonian Gladiators.

The Fury trio are part of a strong Glasgow team who have produced a series of excellent results throughout the season, results that included a defeat of the London Lions in the Trophy quarter-final. The Final is played at the Gladiators home court at the Emirates Arena.

Former Fury star Bunyan (Photo: Contributed)

Former Fury and Scotland International Jonny Bunyan is captain of the Gladiators team and has produced some of his best basketball this season in his 12 years with the pro BBL side. Bunyan has earned praise on his consistent defence and sits in second spot in three point shooting percentages at 46.6 per cent from behind the arc.

Bunyan is regarded as a must guard from beyond the arc for his opponents and with fellow former Fury teammates, Fraser Malcolm and Ali Fraser, who will all be key in the final.

Fraser Malcolm has improved his three point game and is also a real threat from that range, as well as being an aggressive defender and up tempo attacking player.