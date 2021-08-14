Falkirk boss Sheerin does straight seven swap for Airdrie visit

Aidan Keena, left, celebrates with Ben Weekes after scoring Falkirk's third goal in their 3-0 midweek win over East Kilbride in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round (picture by Michael Gillen).

Correspondingly, seven who began the game against the Lowland League side will start today by sitting next to each other on the bench.

Back into the starting XI come ‘keeper Robbie Mutch, Gary Miller, Callumn Morrison, Steven Hetherington, Craig McGuffie, Aidan Keena and Charlie Telfer.

On the bench are substitute stopper Paddy Martin, who saved a penalty against the Lanarkshire side, Albanian arrival from Huddersfield Town, Ernaldo Krasniqi, with Jaime Wilson, Seb Ross, Samuel Ompreon, Ben Weekes and Cammy Williamson.

Anton Dowds, another sub in midweek, is out of the starting line-up.