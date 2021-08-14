Falkirk boss Sheerin does straight seven swap for Airdrie visit
Seven Falkirk players who started as substitutes against East Kilbride in midweek are drafted straight into the starting line-up for this afternoon’s cinch League One match against Airdrieonians at the Penny Cars Stadium.
Correspondingly, seven who began the game against the Lowland League side will start today by sitting next to each other on the bench.
Back into the starting XI come ‘keeper Robbie Mutch, Gary Miller, Callumn Morrison, Steven Hetherington, Craig McGuffie, Aidan Keena and Charlie Telfer.
On the bench are substitute stopper Paddy Martin, who saved a penalty against the Lanarkshire side, Albanian arrival from Huddersfield Town, Ernaldo Krasniqi, with Jaime Wilson, Seb Ross, Samuel Ompreon, Ben Weekes and Cammy Williamson.
Anton Dowds, another sub in midweek, is out of the starting line-up.
Falkirk go with – 1 Robbie Mutch, 4 Ben Hall, 6 Gary Miller, 7 Callumn Morrison, 8 Steven Hetherington, 10 Aidan Nesbitt, 11 Craig McGuffie, 15 Leon McCann, 17 Aidan Keena, 21 Charlie Telfer. Subs – Paddy Martin (GK), Ernaldo Krasniqi, Jaime Wilson, Seb Ross, Samuel Ompreon, Ben Weeks, Cammy Williamson.