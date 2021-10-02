Falkirk 2-1 East Fife

Michael Ruth lashes home Falkirk's equaliser. Picture by Michael Gillen

The Fifers had put themselves in pole position to return to the kingdom with the win thanks to Kieran Millar’s first half goal.

But Paul Sheerin’s side were much improved after the interval and hit twice through Michael Ruth and Aidan Keena to sucker punch the visitors.

It was tough to take for Bayview boss Darren Young but gave a much needed lift to his opposite number.

Sheerin said: “We were frustrated in the first half but better in the second, the change of shape helped.

"We matched up and tried to be better than our opposing number.

"We scored brilliant goals.

"Last week we showed character to come back from being 2-0 down and this week have shown the same determination to get the three points.

"It’s very pleasing.”

The Fifers may prop up the division but looked anything like a side struggling for form, or confidence, in the first half.

Boss Young perhaps surprised Falkirk by setting up with an attacking line-up, and two in u front, rather than sitting in and trying to hit Falkirk on the counter.

Kevin Smith and Jamie Semple linked up well and they were complimented by Aaron Dunsmore and Danny Denholm who did well down the wings.

They deserved their goal when it arrived, Denholm’s delivery turned past Paddy Martin by Millar.

The visitors were on their way to upsetting the odds but would have expected a Falkirk reaction after the break.

Sheerin replaced Paul Dixon with Kenna and the striker’s arrival gave the Falkirk Stadium a lift.

Keena tried his luck from range shortly after coming on, but the home side didn’t have to wait long for an equaliser.

Ruth picked up the ball on the edge of the Fife box and sent a terrific effort beyond Jude Smith’s reach.

Falkirk had their tails up but East Fife responded well to going behind and the play drifted from end to end.

Another goal in the game always seemed likely and it was the hosts who would grab it, Keena nodding home.

Visiting boss Young, who revealed post match that three loan moves for players had fallen through at the last minute during the week, said: “I can’t ask for anymore from the players.

“That’s the first quarter away now and we haven’t got anywhere near the points total that we’d like.

“We’ve played every team now and, at times, there hasn’t been much between any of the teams.