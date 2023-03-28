East Stirlingshire: Sandy Clark leaves Falkirk club to make SPFL move to Albion Rovers

The move comes with the Falkirk outfit still to play out their three remaining fixtures of the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign - although the Shire are already well safe of relegation are very much stuck in mid-table.

On Saturday, ex-Hearts boss Clark took charge of the team for the last time as they drew 0-0 with Cowdenbeath at home, keeping them in 16th position, behind the Blue Brazil on goal difference.

Clark, who was previously assistant manager at Coatbridge club Rovers back in 2014-15, joins the SPFL’s bottom club hoping to steer them clear of the relegation play-off position.

Sandy Clark only joined East Stirlingshire last November - but has now left to take on the top-job at League Two strugglers Albion Rovers (Photo: Alan Murray)

They parted company with Brian Reid over the weekend after losing 1-0 to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

"I am delighted to welcome Sandy Clark to Albion Rovers as manager,” Rovers chairman Ian Benton said: “Sandy is a hardworking knowledgeable manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time, and coupled with his determination to win, this is an exciting appointment and we look forward to Sandy bringing success to Albion Rovers - a club that he knows well from previously playing a significant role in helping us achieve promotion out of this very division.

