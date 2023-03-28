East Stirlingshire: Sandy Clark leaves Falkirk club to make SPFL move to Albion Rovers
Sandy Clark has quit as East Stirlingshire boss to take up the vacant managerial position at League Two bottom club Albion Rovers.
The move comes with the Falkirk outfit still to play out their three remaining fixtures of the Scottish Lowland Football League campaign - although the Shire are already well safe of relegation are very much stuck in mid-table.
On Saturday, ex-Hearts boss Clark took charge of the team for the last time as they drew 0-0 with Cowdenbeath at home, keeping them in 16th position, behind the Blue Brazil on goal difference.
Clark, who was previously assistant manager at Coatbridge club Rovers back in 2014-15, joins the SPFL’s bottom club hoping to steer them clear of the relegation play-off position.
They parted company with Brian Reid over the weekend after losing 1-0 to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.
"I am delighted to welcome Sandy Clark to Albion Rovers as manager,” Rovers chairman Ian Benton said: “Sandy is a hardworking knowledgeable manager, with an ability and foresight to make changes at the appropriate time, and coupled with his determination to win, this is an exciting appointment and we look forward to Sandy bringing success to Albion Rovers - a club that he knows well from previously playing a significant role in helping us achieve promotion out of this very division.
“Sandy will meet with the players tonight at training. I would like to also place on record my thanks to East Stirlingshire for their assistance in ensuring Sandy could join the club immediately.”