Chairman believes Dunipace merited cup victory

John Marshall was delighted with the style of football shown by Dunipace

Broomhill, formerly known as BSC Glasgow, went into Sunday’s cup final on the back of a 1-0 Challenge Cup first round win over League One Clyde in midweek.

But the Lowland League side had no answer to Dunipace’s attitude, quality and desire at the weekend as the local club, who play two divisions lower, secured the South of Scotland Challenge Cup, their first silverware since 1999.

"Only one player in that team we had out on Sunday played the season before, so there’s been a tremendous overhaul,” said the chairman.

"But Danny Smith has managed to convince people who should be playing at a higher level to come because they’re buying in to what we’re all about and all of the aspects of the club.

"We look after the players as best we can and that was reflected in the performance.

"In the second half we were the only team playing football and created a lot of chances.

"We always looked like scoring in the second half and felt that it was going to be us who got the next goal to make it 3-1.”

Nearly 500 fans watched the game at Prestonfield in Linlithgow, the bulk cheering on Dunipace.

Marshall says their backing was crucial, adding: “I really want to thank them all for coming along and hope to see them at Westfield Park and supporting the boys for the rest of the season.”