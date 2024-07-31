Central Girls' under-16s are crowned champions at prestigious tournament

Central Girls’ under-16 stars Aby Pickard, player of the tournament Isla Roberts, Liv Petrie, captain Jameson Dunion, Haiden Russell and Rachael Ross (Photo: Central Girls FC)

Central Girls’ under-16s team were crowned UK champions over the weekend after topping a prestigious football tournament.

They won the Coalfields Regeneration Trust Tournament at the Manchester City Academy, which featured teams from England, Wales and Scotland.

Central were group winners eventually progressing to the final against Tregar were they ran out 4-0 winners. Isla Roberts, who scored twice in the final, was also presented with the player of the tournament trophy.

Ian Dibdin’s squad qualified for the tournament after winning the Scottish Regional heats in Alloa back in May. The trophy returns to Scotland for the first time since 2019 when Central Girls were also winners.