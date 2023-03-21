Bo'ness should have beaten Tranent, says interim boss Ian Little

Bo'ness United caretaker boss Ian Little (Stock photo: Scott Louden)

The Newtown Park outfit travelled to the high-flyers sitting in mid-table, but they took the lead through a Lennon Walker strike and were on top in East Lothian for long spells in the game.

“The result went the way our season has gone so far,” Little told the Falkirk Herald. “I think we did enough to get the three points on the day and the only thing we didn't do was get that crucial second goal to probably kill the game off.

“I am a Tranent man myself and I know how good a job Colin (Nish) has done and they are still going for a league title, but we held our own and I can’t fault my players efforts or desire on the day.

“We failed to capitalise when we had our spell and of course when you play a good team you are always going to have to weather a storm and they put a lot of pressure on us.

“Even with the goal for them, the ball comes into the box and deflects into the back of the net, I can’t really fault anyone for it.

"It was a good game of football and I was really pleased with the performance. We moved the ball around well and passed it with a real purpose.”

Bo’ness now face bottom of the table Dalbeattie Star away from home this Saturday, and Little believes he will be still be in charge of the side for that trip south.