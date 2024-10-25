Bairns v Pars: Derby days from days gone by

John McGlynn’s injury hit Bairns have still been able to battle to the very top of the William Hill Championship table while James McPake’s Pars are languishing in second last position.

In the previous 107 league meetings Falkirk holds the edge with 46 wins over 37 for Dunfermline and the clubs have fought their way to a draw on 24 occaisions.

Their last match at East End Park back in August saw Falkirk triumph 2 – 0.

That will mean nothing, however, when the players take to the pitch at 3pm and resume their ongoing hostilities.

Here are some pictures – including some classic captures by Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen – of the two teams’ top players going head to head from the last couple of decades to whet the appetite for Saturday’s big game.

Luke Leahy in action for Falkirk

Falkirk and Dunfermline have been going head to head for years

Robbie Neilson makes his debut as a trialist for Falkirk against Dunfermline