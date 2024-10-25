Falkirk manager Jim Jeffries is sent to the stands during a 2012 clash with the ParsFalkirk manager Jim Jeffries is sent to the stands during a 2012 clash with the Pars
Bairns v Pars: Derby days from days gone by

By James Trimble
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 10:59 BST
League leading Falkirk FC take on Dunfermline at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon to continue an intense sporting rivalry which stretches back decades.

John McGlynn’s injury hit Bairns have still been able to battle to the very top of the William Hill Championship table while James McPake’s Pars are languishing in second last position.

In the previous 107 league meetings Falkirk holds the edge with 46 wins over 37 for Dunfermline and the clubs have fought their way to a draw on 24 occaisions.

Their last match at East End Park back in August saw Falkirk triumph 2 – 0.

That will mean nothing, however, when the players take to the pitch at 3pm and resume their ongoing hostilities.

Here are some pictures – including some classic captures by Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen – of the two teams’ top players going head to head from the last couple of decades to whet the appetite for Saturday’s big game.

Luke Leahy in action for Falkirk

Luke Leahy in action for Falkirk

Falkirk and Dunfermline have been going head to head for years

Falkirk and Dunfermline have been going head to head for years

Robbie Neilson makes his debut as a trialist for Falkirk against Dunfermline

Robbie Neilson makes his debut as a trialist for Falkirk against Dunfermline

The Bairns celebrate another great goal against the Pars

The Bairns celebrate another great goal against the Pars

