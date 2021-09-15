Bairns hit by quickfire Clyde double

Clyde hit twice to see off Falkirk. Stock pic by Alan Murray

The Bairns looked comfortable until the Bully Wee took the lead with 32 minutes on the clock.

Falkirk tried to regroup but their task was made all the more difficult when they shipped another goal with 38 minutes on the clock.

Despite putting pressure on their visitors in the second half of the game Falkirk were unable to eat into Clyde’s lead.

The defeat leaves the local side eleventh in the Scottish Women's Championship South.

There will be a break from league duty this weekend, though, when Falkirk play in the SWF Championship Cup.

They’re on their travels, making the long journey north to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC at Inverness Royal Academy.

Kick off is 2.30pm.

It was also a weekend to forget for Stenhousemuir who lost out 2-1 away from home to Edinburgh Caledonia at Lasswade High School.

Caledonia got off to the best possible start, taking the lead with only six minutes on the clock.

That was how the score remained at the break with Stenny very much still in the fixture.

But they lost the game’s crucial second goal, the home side doubling their lead after 53 minutes.

Stenny kept on grinding away and a terrific Erin Wilson volley with 15 minutes remaining set up a nervy finish.

The loss sees Stenhousemuir sit 14th place in the division with one win from their opening five games.