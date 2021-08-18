A victory to make us all proud as Dunipace lift cup by beating Broomhill 3-1

Dunipace players, fans and coaching staff are all smiles after getting their hands on the trophy. Pic by Michael Gillen

In what was a thrilling game from start to finish, Dunipace were deserved victors against Lowland League side Broomhill who play their football two leagues above.

Jordan Herron, a recent signing from Boness, opened the scoring on five minutes after racing away from two Broomhill defenders and calmly slotting the ball past a helpless Stephen Barr.

Marty Wright was on top form and was causing the Lowland league side defence problems every time he got on the ball.

On 24 minutes it was no surprise when he set up the second, eluding a couple of desperate tackles he laid the ball on a plate for David Morrison who flicked the ball home.

Broomhill started to come into the game and, on the half hour mark, made it 2-1 with a well worked goal.

Finlay Gray, one of Broomhill’s dangermen, found Cusick with a cutback and he slotted well past Kane.

Kane was called into action in the second 45 and produced a fine reaction block to deny Alexander.

David Grant was causing the Broomhill, Ex BSC, defence concern with his skill and strength and, on the hour mark the referee, Lorraine Watson, was perfectly placed and had no option but to show Maccalman a straight red for denying what was a goal scoring opportunity when pulling back Grant.

Dunipace again took full control of the game, with man-of-the-match Ryan Kane becoming far more involved.

The result was put beyond Broomhill when that man David Grant found himself unmarked in the box and rounded off a commanding performance from Danny Smith’s team.