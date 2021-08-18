Showing terrific character to respond from the heavy defeat, the side dusted themselves down for the weekend’s trip to face Airdrie.

Despite the sides being level 1-1 at the break, the Bairns kicked clear after the interval, netting three times to secure maximum points and a deserved 4-1 win.

This weekend Falkirk are at home when they play host to Edinburgh City at 2pm.

Stenhousmuir also shipped seven goals on the season’s opening day, losing 7-0 to Rossvale.

They too needed to pick themselves up on Saturday, hosting Livingston.

The visitors ran out 6-2 winners, but there were certainly much more positives to take.

This weekend Stenny travel to Ayr United Football Academy.

Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) has been rocked this week with the news that Forfar Farmington have been forced to withdraw from the campaign.

The Angus club say issues recruiting players was one of the key factors behind their decision to withdraw from the campaign and will now focus on developing their youth section. SWF was swift to act and this week confirmed that Partick Thistle were approached to fill this position within the league.

This is due to the team finishing third in SWPL 2 in 2020/21 and being in a position to meet all the relevant SWPL 1 criteria.