International football comes to Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park on Sunday

Spain may have the Euros trophy wrapped up and back in Madrid, but Stenhousemuir are preparing for another historic international fixture tomorrow.

Ochilview Park will host the Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs of Scotland in their match against their Welsh counterparts - marking almost 100 years of history.

Two matches will take place in FK5, with the girls’ under-15 and under-17 teams taking on Wales back-to-back, with entry costing £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

The under-15s kick-off at 11am before the under-17s take to the Ochilview pitch at 2pm, with the ties also being streamed live via Warriors TV.

Each squad is comprised of players selected from youth clubs throughout their respective countries.

Players are then pooled together, given fantastic training by dedicated volunteer coaches and then compete in the annual Scotland vs Wales match.

“At Stenhousemuir, we are proud to host this incredible match and play our part in securing its future,” A Warriors’ spokesperson said.

“This fixture further highlights the fantastic facilities on offer at Ochilview and we can’t wait to welcome both teams for what is sure to be an exciting afternoon of football.”

The boys’ under-15 and under-17 teams travel to Port Talbot next weekend to face off against the Welsh.