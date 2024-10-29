'Integral part of the team' - playmaker Aidan Nesbitt pens new Falkirk contract

26-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dunfermline Athletic FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 11. Aidan Nesbitt 10.

Aidan Nesbitt has signed a new contract with the Falkirk, extending his stay in Navy Blue until 2027.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Celtic youngster, 27, played a key role in the Bairns’ unbeaten League One title-winning season, and has shone in the Championship since returning from injury.

Nesbitt has made 137 appearances for Falkirk, scoring 23 goals and providing 32 assists. He is one of the club’s longest serving players – having joined the Bairns back in the summer of 2021 after leaving Greenock Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aidan is an integral part of the team and how we play,” boss John McGlynn beamed. “I’m delighted that he’s signed this extension, it’s all been done very quickly and it’s a huge boost to everyone here at Falkirk Football Club, certainly myself and Paul (Smith).

"It’s a reward for the way he’s been playing during the period that we’ve been here and we look forward to working more with him.”

McGlynn recently revealed at Falkirk FC’s annual general meeting that the club was still in talks with a handful of stars about new deals, with Nesbitt first up, signing a two-year extension.

The Bairns host Nesbitt’s ex-club Greenock Morton this Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the second tier table.