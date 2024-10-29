'Integral part of the team' - playmaker Aidan Nesbitt pens new Falkirk contract
The former Celtic youngster, 27, played a key role in the Bairns’ unbeaten League One title-winning season, and has shone in the Championship since returning from injury.
Nesbitt has made 137 appearances for Falkirk, scoring 23 goals and providing 32 assists. He is one of the club’s longest serving players – having joined the Bairns back in the summer of 2021 after leaving Greenock Morton.
“Aidan is an integral part of the team and how we play,” boss John McGlynn beamed. “I’m delighted that he’s signed this extension, it’s all been done very quickly and it’s a huge boost to everyone here at Falkirk Football Club, certainly myself and Paul (Smith).
"It’s a reward for the way he’s been playing during the period that we’ve been here and we look forward to working more with him.”
McGlynn recently revealed at Falkirk FC’s annual general meeting that the club was still in talks with a handful of stars about new deals, with Nesbitt first up, signing a two-year extension.
The Bairns host Nesbitt’s ex-club Greenock Morton this Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the second tier table.