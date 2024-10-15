'Instrumental' duo who revamped club's commercial arm to depart Falkirk

Graeme Stewart and Graham Carbis are leaving Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Two key members of Falkirk FC’s non-footballing staff are set to depart the Bairns after revamping the club’s commercial department, it has been revealed.

Commercial manager Graeme Stewart and business development manager Graham Carbis will leave the club shortly, with adverts for two new members of staff already having been published.

Having both excelled in their respective roles since joining in the summer of 2022, boosting the Bairns’ coffers significantly, a club spokesperson hailed their efforts.

“Everyone at Falkirk Football Club would like to express their thanks to Graeme Stewart and Graham Carbis for their contributions towards the club’s commercial performance in recent years, as both move on from the club,” they said.

“Both have played instrumental roles in the improvement of the commercial function at the club, with a handful of silver and gold partners growing to over 30, and with almost all matchday sponsorship, player sponsorship and advertising boards being sold during last season and this season to date.

“Both Graeme and Graham move on with the very best wishes of everyone associated with Falkirk Football Club.”

Stewart said: “My time at the Club has been a great experience and has allowed me to be part of its success, many thanks to John, Paul and the team for making this happen.

"In addition, I would like to acknowledge the commitment of sponsors and fans who have contributed largely to the Commercial Team’s growth.

"Finally, a big thank you to all staff and volunteers, particularly the Commercial and Retail teams, all have been a great support to me.’’

Carbis added: “I would like to thank everyone that I have worked with in my time at Falkirk FC, especially my colleagues Graeme, Paddy and Jamie.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I am proud of what the commercial department has achieved during my spell.

"Making the decision to move on has been incredibly difficult, however I’m sure I will be visiting the Falkirk Stadium often in the future.”

The club have already published adverts for a new commercial manager and commercial executive, with the new hires set to join the three-team commercial and marketing department.

Operations and Communications Manager, Paddy Hainey, is currently dealing with commercial matters.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “For any commercial matters, please contact [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”