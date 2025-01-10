Inside how Falkirk stars Calvin Miller and Brad Spencer helped get double signing in the door

Falkirk winger Calvin Miller has hailed manager John McGlynn for level of trust he has for his players' opinions (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk ace Calvin Miller reckons being trusted by manager John McGlynn for his opinion on potentially signing ex-Greenock Morton team-mate Darragh O’Connor on loan is just another sign of the “bond” and “trust” within the Bairns’ squad.

The ex-Celtic winger, 27, revealed that McGlynn had come to him earlier in the campaign to ask about what O’Connor would bring to the group with it becoming more likely that Dundee would recall Luke Graham.

And he wasn’t the only Falkirk star was asked for the lowdown on a potential signing – with stand-in team captain at that time Brad Spencer giving a glowing review of what he thought Ross Country forward Eamonn Brophy could bring to the Bairns’ attack.

"I'd actually spoken to the gaffer maybe about a month ago about him (Darragh), because we were realising that we probably needed that position covered,” Miller said.

Calvin Miller celebrates scoring against Saturday's opponents Queen's Park with team-mate Brad Spencer (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"He asked me about Darragh and I'd said about being at Morton with him and stuff and how I know him as a lad and that I thought he'd be a great addition.

“Darragh is fit, he's strong, he's fast, he definitely fits the dynamic of our team and like I said he's played in the Championship so I'm sure he'll fit in fine.

“I feel that just shows you the bond and stuff we've got within the group, that we can actually speak to each other outside of on the pitch football terms and speak about these types of things.

“Obviously when he pulled me in and asked me about Darragh it just shows you the level of trust and stuff the gaffer has for us. The bond we have is brilliant.”

Speaking after signing, Falkirk new boy Brophy also revealed: “I first heard about the move from my good mate Brad Spencer. He’s been the one pushing for the deal to be done to be honest!”

And O’Connor detailed: “Agent Calvin (Miller) was on the case! He spoke to the gaffer about what type of person and player I was. If it wasn’t for Calvin I probably wouldn’t be here.”

With his team four points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship ahead of today’s home match against Queen’s Park, and with the two recent additions bolstering an already talented squad, Miller believes the Bairns’ January so far has been a “statement” that they are after top-flight football.

He added: “We're in a really good place and we're adding players of that quality coming in. It feels like it's a statement that we're actually proper getting top quality players in the door.

"You'd say that as well with Eamon coming in as well as Darragh, he's obviously an established, you'd say Premiership striker, so that's only going to make us better as a team and it's hopefully a push to get us promotion.

“It definitely gives everyone in the dressing room a boost and it's competition which is healthy. The training session we had this morning 11 v 11 was two top Championship teams playing each other.

"It is like a basketball game sometimes. It's just attack, attack, attack, attack. We’ll be ready for Saturday even although we missed out the last game.

"The training is sometimes harder than the games in a way, it is so intense. The fitness-aspect is totally fine because we are worked so hard.”