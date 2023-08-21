Injury-ravaged Bo'ness Athletic are doing a great job, reckons boss Willie Irvine

Willie Irvine’s side came from behind on the day at Newtown Park, netting three second-half goals to turn around the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie.

And the boss was left impressed with the display, especially with a number of key players once again missing from Athletic’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good win for us,” he said. “We haven’t been our usual fluent selves recently and it has felt a bit up and down but that is understandable. We were missing key players again, so to win the tie was excellent.

Ally McInnes nets from the spot late on for Bo'ness Athletic against Heriot Watt University (Photo: Alan Murray)

"The younger guys have stepped up and are doing enough to get us over the line. Ryan Shanks was out as he picked up an injury last weekend, and then we were without Blair Woodburn too.

"Warren Paterson came back in but that was down to those two dropping out and he isn’t quite ready yet. The guys who are out are the ones who played every match last season.

"Our start in the second division has been the most pleasing thing. We are in a good position in the league with three wins out of three. Our main goal is to go up again this season and we believe we can make that happen.

"I do think we won’t be fully up to speed until September time but we are certainly coping anyway.”