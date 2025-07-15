Stenhousemuir suffer in Premier Sports Cup opener as injury-hit Warriors lose 3-0 to Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir suffered a difficult start to their competitive campaign as they shipped three goals away to Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Tuesday night.

Down to the bare bones, boss Gary Naysmith could only name two outfield substitutes - trialists Josh Walker and Finn Robson - as the Warriors lost 3-0 to Scottish Championship opposition in the Premier Sports Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hamilton Accies star Ali Crawford found Tomi Adeloye with a pinpoint cross early on - with the striker sending a header just wide of target.

Morton on easy street against Warriors

And Adeloye was on target soon after when Nathan Shaw’s cross wasn’t dealt with by Stenhousemuir’s backline. The forward found himself free in the area to head home past Darren Jamieson.

After six minutes, it wasn’t looking good for the Warriors and the chances kept on coming for the Cappielow outfit. with Crawford sending a curling effort just wide of target.

Corey O’Donnell had a golden chance to level things up when he was sent through on goal - but the striker choose to try and round goalkeeper James Storer when he should have shot initially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen’s Park loanee Archie Graham did well to clear an Adeloye header off the line for the Warriors while the visitors went close when Kinlay Bilham forced Storer into a stunning stop from an audacious volley out wide.

At that point, it looked like Stenny had finally found a route into the match, but they swiftly lost two cheap goals before the break to end the game as a contest.

Owen Moffat slammed home from another excellent Shaw cross to make it two with Adeloye grabbing his second and the hosts’ third goal in injury-time. He tapped home on the line following Moffat’s effort.

In the second half, the Warriors did create a couple of chances late on but it was the Ton who enjoyed most of the ball as they settled for a comfortable three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Stenny, they suffered further injury woes with Matty Aitken going off injured in the first half. It summed up their night when Scott McGill was forced off late on - with no substitute to replace him. They finished the match with ten men.

Greenock Morton 3-0 Stenhousemuir

Greenock Morton: Storer, Delaney, Moore, Moffat, Blues, Adeloye, Crawford, Gillespie, Shaw, Longridge, Wilson.

Subs: Murdoch, Corr, Davies, McKay, Kerr Robertson (T).

Stenhousemuir: Jamieson, Meechan, Buchanan, Simpson, Bilham, Graham, Anderson, Taylor, McGill, Aitken, O’Donnell.

Subs: Godik, Josh Walker (T), Finn Robson (T).

Referee: Peter Stuart.

Attendance: 1,080.

FH POTM: Ali Crawford.