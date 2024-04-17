Injury-hit Stenhousemuir forced to settle for a point as champions make it six draws on the spin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That result at Ochilview marked a sixth draw in a row for the Warriors, but they have of course already wrapped up the League Two title in style, having surged to a first ever club title at the start of the month.

And despite losing a late leveller to Allan Hale’s side, former Scotland full-back Naysmith was content with the overall performance from his champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You could worry after winning the league about how the players would react but I though the attitude on Saturday was different class,” the boss said. “We took the game to Elgin and we should have a couple of goals up early on.

Stenhousemuir’s players watch on as Robert Jones’ late equaliser for Elgin City flies into the back of the net (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We managed to get our goal through James Berry and we were well worthy. In the second half, we maybe didn’t quite play as well but we didn’t play badly. We had a couple of big chances again. “The one frustration was that having missed those chances, you know that the other team is still in the game. And that proved to be the case. Elgin hung in their and with 20-odd minutes to go they opened up a little.

"They put on extra forward players and they managed to get a goal late on, it is just one of those things. We’ve drawn again but the performance overall was pleasing.

"What we do know is that once again we have coverted enough chances, we created more than one goal’s worth, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury-hit Stenny were without Nicky Jamieson, Nat Wedderburn, Michael Anderson, Bradley Rodden and back-up goalkeeper Curtis Lyle last Saturday – with that seeing the Warriors down to the bare bones.

Matty Yates makes his move on the ball for Stenhousemuir against Elgin City (Photo: Alan Murray)

And Naysmith revealed to the Falkirk Herald that he is hopeful of having some faces back for this Saturday’s trip to bottom club Clyde.

He added: “We had five players out for legitimate reasons, including Curtis (Lyle) who got injured in work so that left us a goalkeeper short. But Myles has trained all season long and he is technically our number three.