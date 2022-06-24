Injuries wreck havoc in Bairns squad ahead of tonight's Kilmarnock clash

The match, which will celebrate the opening of the Kevin McAllister Stand, kicks-off at 7.30pm tonight – and will see around 2,000 supporters turn out to honour the Bairns’ player of the millennium.

Speaking pre-match, he confirmed recent signings Stephen McGinn, Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson would be amongst those missing out.

"We’ve picked up injuries,” he explained. “That is really frustrating for me and Paul (Smith) and for the players themselves too.

Manager John McGlynn speaks to the players during a training session at Little Kerse (Photos: Michael Gillen)

“It will have a big impact on our team selection, we’ve lost a number of players in the same area of the pitch.

“If you get four injuries and they are all divided up into different sections of the team, it isn’t so bad.

“But getting them in the same area of the team makes it difficult and you don’t have enough players to cover for those types of situations.

“Unfortunately, some simple things have kept guys out of training like blisters.

Sean Mackie is set to be one of the only summer signings to feature in tonight's friendly

“Aidan Nesbitt hurt his knee and missed a chunk of training. Coll Donaldson has picked up a groin injury and Stephen McGinn has a problem with his foot, both aren’t back yet.

“Liam Henderson has picked up a calf injury. He was later coming back and he was only into his second day.

“The guys will put a shift in. We’ll work with a game plan but we are short.”

With the squad down to the bare bones, McGlynn added that the opportunity was there for the club’s youngsters to stake a claim.

Gary Oliver is likely to lead the line for the Bairns

“We’ve brought up another lot of the under-18s with four coming into the group with a fifth recently,” he said.

“It is a big step up for them fitness-wise and it is a great learning curve for them.

“The volume and intensity is difficult but I have been really pleased with how they have done. It is a win-win situation for them. They’ll develop much quicker.”

Season ticket sales have now hit over 1,500, with the match itself set to be well attended.

McGlynn praised the Falkirk support, saying: “It is brilliant, he is getting a big backing because he has entertained the fans for years.

"They’ve appreciated him. He is a big character and personality for Falkirk. Thank you to all the fans and groups that have helped put this together.

“I’m sure it will be an excellent game and the numbers sold are pretty big.

“Thank you very much to the 1,500 who have already bought a season ticket. We all know it is is really difficult right now with things like bills and petrol.