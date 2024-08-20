Youngsters pose with Stenhousemuir FC's first team squad - who joined in the fun and helped run training drillsYoungsters pose with Stenhousemuir FC's first team squad - who joined in the fun and helped run training drills
Youngsters pose with Stenhousemuir FC's first team squad - who joined in the fun and helped run training drills

In pictures: Youngsters have a ball at Stenhousemuir FC's community day

By Ben Kearney
Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 17:13 BST
Young football fans flocked to Ochilview Park on Sunday for a fun-packed community day held in partnership by Stenhousemuir FC and the Stenhousemuir Community Foundation.

Youngsters seized the opportunity to meet players and pose for pictures with the Scottish League Two trophy won this year by manager Gary Naysmith’s history-makers.

The SWF League One title was also on show, with the women’s first team having also won their respective league trophy last campaign in what was a special year for the club during its 140th anniversary season.

Stalls and games were available for all the family with activities such as beat the goalie and free-kick challenges keeping the youngsters entertained at Ochilview Park.

And The Falkirk Herald’s chief photographer Michael Gillen was there too to capture the event on camera...

There were a handful of budding goalkeepers taking part - showing their skills outfield too!

1. ⚔️ Stenhousemuir FC's community day ⚽

There were a handful of budding goalkeepers taking part - showing their skills outfield too! Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
This youngster sporting a Spain strip showed his shooting skills on the Ochilview Park pitch

2. ⚔️ Stenhousemuir FC's community day ⚽

This youngster sporting a Spain strip showed his shooting skills on the Ochilview Park pitch Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Warriors duo Ross Taylor and Adam Brown poses for a picture with some of the youngsters who attended the community day

3. ⚔️ Stenhousemuir FC's community day ⚽

Warriors duo Ross Taylor and Adam Brown poses for a picture with some of the youngsters who attended the community day Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
It may have been a fun day but that didn't stop the tackles flying in during the training drills!

4. ⚔️ Stenhousemuir FC's community day ⚽

It may have been a fun day but that didn't stop the tackles flying in during the training drills! Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersGary NaysmithLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.