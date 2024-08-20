In pictures: Youngsters have a ball at Stenhousemuir FC's community day

Youngsters seized the opportunity to meet players and pose for pictures with the Scottish League Two trophy won this year by manager Gary Naysmith’s history-makers.
The SWF League One title was also on show, with the women’s first team having also won their respective league trophy last campaign in what was a special year for the club during its 140th anniversary season.
Stalls and games were available for all the family with activities such as beat the goalie and free-kick challenges keeping the youngsters entertained at Ochilview Park.
And The Falkirk Herald’s chief photographer Michael Gillen was there too to capture the event on camera...
