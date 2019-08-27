In pictures: Young fans train with their Falkirk FC favourites

Youngsters got the chance to meet and play with their Falkirk heroes at the Junior Bairns coaching day on Sunday.

More than 100 young supporters were put through their paces with different training drills with their first team favourites. They also got the chance to personally meet each player and receive an autograph and picture.

Falkirk Junior Bairns coaching day at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, August 25. Pictures by Jamie Forbes.

