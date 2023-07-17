In pictures: Stenhousemuir shock St Johnstone to claim first win over top-flight opposition in 27 years
Our photographer Alan Murray was on hand to capture the best of Saturday’s action as Stenhousemuir defeated Premiership St Johnstone 1-0 in their competitive season opener at Ochilview Park.
By Ben Kearney
Published 17th Jul 2023, 20:02 BST
Former Saints youngster Euan O’Reilly grabbed the Warriors winning goal – ensuring a first victory over top flight opposition for the club in nearly 30 years. Gary Naysmith’s team now sit at the top of Group A on three points ahead of facing Ayr United on Tuesday night in Cumnock.
