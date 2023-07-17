News you can trust since 1845
Matty Aitken looks to direct the ball goalward against St Johnstone

In pictures: Stenhousemuir shock St Johnstone to claim first win over top-flight opposition in 27 years

Our photographer Alan Murray was on hand to capture the best of Saturday’s action as Stenhousemuir defeated Premiership St Johnstone 1-0 in their competitive season opener at Ochilview Park.
By Ben Kearney
Published 17th Jul 2023, 20:02 BST

Former Saints youngster Euan O’Reilly grabbed the Warriors winning goal – ensuring a first victory over top flight opposition for the club in nearly 30 years. Gary Naysmith’s team now sit at the top of Group A on three points ahead of facing Ayr United on Tuesday night in Cumnock.

All smiles before kick off at Ochilview Park

1. Stenhousemuir 1-0 St Johnstone: Viaplay Cup Group A; Saturday, July 15; Ochilview Park.

All smiles before kick off at Ochilview Park Photo: Alan Murray

Warriors boss Gary Naysmith and assistant manager Brown Ferguson

2. Stenhousemuir 1-0 St Johnstone: Viaplay Cup Group A; Saturday, July 15; Ochilview Park.

Warriors boss Gary Naysmith and assistant manager Brown Ferguson Photo: Alan Murray

St Johnstone stopper Ross Sinclair saves in a crowded penalty box

3. Stenhousemuir 1-0 St Johnstone: Viaplay Cup Group A; Saturday, July 15; Ochilview Park.

St Johnstone stopper Ross Sinclair saves in a crowded penalty box Photo: Alan Murray

Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly (left) celebrates his goal against St Johnstone

4. Stenhousemuir 1-0 St Johnstone: Viaplay Cup Group A; Saturday, July 15; Ochilview Park.

Stenhousemuir's Euan O'Reilly (left) celebrates his goal against St Johnstone Photo: Alan Murray

