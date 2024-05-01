Gregor Buchanan lifts the League Two trophy as the celebrations got underwayGregor Buchanan lifts the League Two trophy as the celebrations got underway
In pictures: Stenhousemuir lift League Two trophy as supporters savour historic day at Ochilview

Stenhousemuir lifted the League Two trophy after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose in front of bumper Ochilview crowd.
By Ben Kearney
Published 1st May 2024, 20:47 BST

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as Gary Naysmith’s side wrote themselves into the history books, with trophy day coming during what is the Warriors’ 140th anniversary campaign.

A 1-1 draw on the day was overshadowed by the post-match celebrations in the Stenhousemuir sun. Captain Gregor Buchanan, who lifted the trophy, scored the Warriors’ goal.

The players came out to a great welcome with a display set up by the Stenhousemuir fans

1. ⚔️ The Warriors' first ever trophy day 🏆

The players came out to a great welcome with a display set up by the Stenhousemuir fans Photo: Michael Gillen

Stenhousemuir fans brought the noise to the occasion

2. ⚔️ The Warriors' first ever trophy day 🏆

Stenhousemuir fans brought the noise to the occasion Photo: Michael Gillen

Captain Gregor Buchanan opened the scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose on the day

3. ⚔️ The Warriors' first ever trophy day 🏆

Captain Gregor Buchanan opened the scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose on the day Photo: Michael Gillen

Stenhousemuir fans watch on from the Norway Stand

4. ⚔️ The Warriors' first ever trophy day 🏆

Stenhousemuir fans watch on from the Norway Stand Photo: Michael Gillen

