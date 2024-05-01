In pictures: Stenhousemuir lift League Two trophy as supporters savour historic day at Ochilview

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as Gary Naysmith’s side wrote themselves into the history books, with trophy day coming during what is the Warriors’ 140th anniversary campaign.
A 1-1 draw on the day was overshadowed by the post-match celebrations in the Stenhousemuir sun. Captain Gregor Buchanan, who lifted the trophy, scored the Warriors’ goal.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
1. ⚔️ The Warriors' first ever trophy day 🏆
The players came out to a great welcome with a display set up by the Stenhousemuir fans Photo: Michael Gillen
Stenhousemuir fans brought the noise to the occasion Photo: Michael Gillen
Captain Gregor Buchanan opened the scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose on the day Photo: Michael Gillen
Stenhousemuir fans watch on from the Norway Stand Photo: Michael Gillen