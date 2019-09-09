In pictures: Stenhousemuir fans celebrate Tunnock’s Cup win
The Ochilview crowd lapped up a pulsating match between The New Saints and Stenny, and then enjoyed a penalty shoot-out win for the home side.
MATCH REPORT: Stenhousemuir 1 TNS 1
