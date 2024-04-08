In pictures: Stenhousemuir celebrate historic League Two title win and promotion at packed Ochilview

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as Gary Naysmith’s side wrote themselves into the history books, with the historic triumph coming during what is the Warriors’ 140th anniversary campaign.

A 0-0 draw was enough to seal the SPFL’s fourth tier title thanks to nearest challengers Peterhead also dropping points at Bonnyrigg Rose – meaning that Stenhousemuir surged to an unassailable lead at the summit.

⚔️ The Warriors' first ever title party 🏆 Both teams enter the Ochiview pitch just before kick-off.

⚔️ The Warriors' first ever title party 🏆 Are you in this picture?

⚔️ The Warriors' first ever title party 🏆 East Fife's Scott Shepherd crosses past Stenny's Edin Lynch, who came in for the injured Nicky Jamieson.