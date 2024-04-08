Changing room joy after being crowned League Two champions.Changing room joy after being crowned League Two champions.
In pictures: Stenhousemuir celebrate historic League Two title win and promotion at packed Ochilview

It’s been a long time coming but Stenhousemuir can finally call themselves a title winner after clinching League Two glory last Saturday against East Fife.
By Ben Kearney
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day as Gary Naysmith’s side wrote themselves into the history books, with the historic triumph coming during what is the Warriors’ 140th anniversary campaign.

A 0-0 draw was enough to seal the SPFL’s fourth tier title thanks to nearest challengers Peterhead also dropping points at Bonnyrigg Rose – meaning that Stenhousemuir surged to an unassailable lead at the summit.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Both teams enter the Ochiview pitch just before kick-off.

Both teams enter the Ochiview pitch just before kick-off. Photo: Michael Gillen

Are you in this picture?

Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen

East Fife's Scott Shepherd crosses past Stenny's Edin Lynch, who came in for the injured Nicky Jamieson.

East Fife's Scott Shepherd crosses past Stenny's Edin Lynch, who came in for the injured Nicky Jamieson. Photo: Michael Gillen

Assistant manager Brown Ferguson and boss Gary Naysmith watch on.

Assistant manager Brown Ferguson and boss Gary Naysmith watch on. Photo: Michael Gillen

