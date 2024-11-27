In pictures: Over 2,500 Falkirk primary school pupils take part in Galaxy Foundation's Healthy Heroes programme

Maddiston Primary School pupils, including those from primary 3C, recently took part in the Healthy Heroes programme - ran by Galaxy's Tom Elliot and Robert McGrawMaddiston Primary School pupils, including those from primary 3C, recently took part in the Healthy Heroes programme - ran by Galaxy's Tom Elliot and Robert McGraw
Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:51 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:51 BST
A local football foundation has helped provide a educative ‘Healthy Heroes’ programme to over 2,500 primary school pupils in the Falkirk Council district.

The Galaxy Foundation, based at Little Kerse in Polmont, was able to run the course over the past six weeks – which included an active football session and a Healthy Heroes workshop encouraging a healthy lifestyle and eating choices – thanks to a £5,000 donation from McDonald’s restaurants.

The funding was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, in collaboration with the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland.

The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at McDonald's in Falkirk said: “We are delighted to support the Galaxy Foundation with this donation. We believe that it’s super important to give back to the community in any way we can, and the Galaxy Foundation are superstars at helping us channel support to where it’s most appreciated!

"They do incredible work providing opportunities for local people and we look forward to hearing about the success of the club and building on this partnership in the future.”

The Galaxy Foundation is a local charity which delivers a range of football opportunities for children aged 2-12 years old. The foundation offers more than just football, with opportunity for one to one and small group sessions as well as a range of soccer schools and holiday courses, providing a fun and educational experience for local children.

The funds from McDonald’s helped deliver a programme that included a range of physical activity sessions and workshops such as Goal setting, Healthy Breakfast, Fun Breakfast quiz, Be Active – Be Healthy, Healthy foods quiz, and an awards presentation.

In 2023, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2.2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 87 charities.

Primary 2H pupils took part in the programme, which includes a range of physical activity sessions and workshops

1. Healthy Heroes

Primary 2H pupils took part in the programme, which includes a range of physical activity sessions and workshops Photo: Michael Gillen

Primary 2H pupils enjoy a kickabout, thanks to funding from ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees

2. Healthy Heroes

Primary 2H pupils enjoy a kickabout, thanks to funding from ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees Photo: Michael Gillen

Programme activities included Goal setting, Healthy Breakfast, Fun Breakfast quiz, Be Active – Be Healthy, Healthy foods quiz, and an awards presentation

3. Healthy Heroes

Programme activities included Goal setting, Healthy Breakfast, Fun Breakfast quiz, Be Active – Be Healthy, Healthy foods quiz, and an awards presentation Photo: Michael Gillen

The Galaxy Foundation, based at Little Kerse in Polmont, ran the programme over the past six weeks in the Falkirk Council district

4. Healthy Heroes

The Galaxy Foundation, based at Little Kerse in Polmont, ran the programme over the past six weeks in the Falkirk Council district Photo: Michael Gillen

