In pictures: Linlithgow Rose's Lowland League side and community teams help show racism the red card

The UK’s leading anti-racism education charity, Show Racism the Red Card, works within schools, workplaces, sports, and community organisations to educate children, young people, and adults on challenging prejudice and stereotypes.

And they team up with clubs across Scottish football for the match action campaign which sees a dedicated weekend set which coincides with Show Racism the Red Card’s UK-wide annual fundraising drive, Wear Red Day.

Last month, across the weekend of Saturday, October 19, Linlithgow Rose’s teams joined SPFL and SWPL sides in holding up red cards before kick-off in their respective matches.

Billy Singh, campaign manager from Show Racism the Red Card in Scotland said: “We are delighted once again that Scottish football is supporting our much-needed anti-racist message.

“With the recent race riots in England and the continued demonisation of migrant communities across the UK, we all have a collective responsibility to challenge all acts of racism not only within football but in our communities, workplaces and social spaces.

"In our schools we have, on average, 50 recorded racist incidents a week and on our streets there are on average nine recorded racist incidents per day.

"Thankfully in Scotland we did not have the race riots that they had in England but there are people in our communities that want to divide us.

“Football fans can be a force for good and by being active anti-racists we can change hearts, minds and lives."

Linlithgow Rose Community FC is based at Xcite Linlithgow and boasts over 430 registered players and 100 volunteer coaches/officials with teams from under-6s all the way through to under-18s.

Rose’s under-20s team provided a direct link to the Lowland League side, managed by Gordon Herd, who have enjoyed a great start to their fifth-tier campaign.

The club also boast a Saturday amateur men's team, over-35s team, walking football sides and a thriving girls and women's section with the younger age groups having their own pathway to the women’s SWFL side.

"We support Show Racism the Red Card because it is a powerful movement that uses football as a platform for challenging racism and promoting positive change,” a Rose spokesperson said.

"It works to educate, empower, and inspire people to act, with the goal of creating a more inclusive, equal, and respectful society for all.

"By supporting the campaign, we take a stand against racism and make a commitment to a future where discrimination has no place in our clubs or our community.”

