In Pictures: Legends’ lock-in night sees Bairns stars return

Those charitable organisations were chosen in memory of ex-players David Hagen and Paul McGrillen, as well as Mitchell.
Members of the 1997 Scottish Cup final side, including boss at the time, and now lifetime club ambassador Alex Totten were on hand to remember that cup run in front of big screens, as well as taking part in a question-and-answer session with supporters and drawing a Falkirk-themed raffle.
1. 14-04-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Behind The Wall, Falkirk FC 1997 Legends Lock-in 25th Anniversary event.
Photo: Michael Gillen
