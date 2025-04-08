In pictures: Junior Bairns enjoy latest coaching day with Falkirk stars ahead of crucial Championship clash

Your Equipment Solutions, Falkirk FC’s community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day, which was led by members of the Falkirk first team – with boss John McGlynn and his backroom team also on hand to help out.
Youngsters were put through their paces by the likes of Scott Arfield, Coll Donaldson and Ross MacIver in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch.
The Junior Bairns’ club has over 300 members and hosts regular coaching days through the season. Members are welcome to up the age of 14 and can win prizes including being a matchday mascot.
New membership will start on Tuesday, July 1.
The Bairns’ first team are closing in a second successive SPFL title and can all-but seal a spot in the Premiership next season with a win at Somerset Park.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
