Over 100 youngsters got the chance to play on the Falkirk Stadium pitch with their heroes on MondayOver 100 youngsters got the chance to play on the Falkirk Stadium pitch with their heroes on Monday
In pictures: Junior Bairns enjoy latest coaching day with Falkirk stars ahead of crucial Championship clash

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
Members of the Falkirk FC children's supporters' club, the Junior Bairns, met their heroes on Monday for a coaching day ahead of Friday night’s crucial Scottish Championship trip to Ayr United.

Your Equipment Solutions, Falkirk FC’s community matchday sponsor, helped support the Junior Bairns’ coaching day, which was led by members of the Falkirk first team – with boss John McGlynn and his backroom team also on hand to help out.

Youngsters were put through their paces by the likes of Scott Arfield, Coll Donaldson and Ross MacIver in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch.

The Junior Bairns’ club has over 300 members and hosts regular coaching days through the season. Members are welcome to up the age of 14 and can win prizes including being a matchday mascot.

New membership will start on Tuesday, July 1.

The Bairns’ first team are closing in a second successive SPFL title and can all-but seal a spot in the Premiership next season with a win at Somerset Park.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Falkirk winger Alfredo Agyeman with new tot Junior Bairn member and namesake Alfie

1. ⚽ Junior Bairns' latest coaching day with Falkirk stars 😁

Falkirk winger Alfredo Agyeman with new tot Junior Bairn member and namesake Alfie Photo: Michael Gillen

Are you in this picture?

2. ⚽ Junior Bairns' latest coaching day with Falkirk stars 😁

Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk star Scott Arfield poses with a young Junior Bairn member who won a special signed poster

3. ⚽ Junior Bairns' latest coaching day with Falkirk stars 😁

Falkirk star Scott Arfield poses with a young Junior Bairn member who won a special signed poster Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk full-back Leon McCann was presented with a gift for his new baby from this Junior Bairn member

4. ⚽ Junior Bairns' latest coaching day with Falkirk stars 😁

Falkirk full-back Leon McCann was presented with a gift for his new baby from this Junior Bairn member Photo: Michael Gillen

