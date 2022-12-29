In Pictures: Junior Bairns Christmas coaching day with Falkirk FC first team stars

Members of the Falkirk children's supporters' club, the Junior Bairns, met their favourites this week ahead of the derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic on Monday afternoon.
Youngsters were put through their paces by the first team in a series of drills with the chance to score on the Falkirk Stadium pitch.
1. Junior Bairns Christmas coaching event (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Junior Bairns coaching event
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Junior Bairns coaching event
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Junior Bairns coaching event.
Photo: Michael Gillen