In pictures: Junior Bairns beat the weather as youngsters enjoy meet and greet with Falkirk stars

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 02:18 GMT
Members of the Falkirk FC children's supporters' club, the Junior Bairns, beat the weather on Hogmanay with a meet and greet event.

A training session, led by John McGlynn’s stars, was planned but that was shelved due to the poor weather with youngsters instead having a meet and greet in the Kevin McAllister Stand.

They got their Junior Bairn Christmas cards autographed and were able to pose for pictures with their favourites ahead of Friday’s William Hill Championship clash with Airdrieonians.

And our chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the fun.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

