Young Falkirk fans were delighted to meet the likes of Ross MacIver and Finn Yeats

In pictures: John McGlynn 'amazed' by huge turnout for Falkirk FC's annual calendar signing event

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 20:16 BST
Falkirk FC manager John McGlynn was left “amazed” by the turnout at the Bairns’ annual calendar signing event.

Around 500 fans turned out to meet their table-topping heroes, with the first team squad staying on later than planned to meet the demand from adoring supporters.

And youngsters were delighted to chat to their favourites and get pictures with the first team squad, who have taken the Bairns to the top of the Championship.

Earlier on Thursday, members of the Falkirk team also visited the children’s ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital as part of the club’s annual festive traditions.

"The boys enjoyed taking the time out to do these things, as they always do,” McGlynn beamed.

"I was amazed by the amount of fans who came to get their calendar signed. There was a lot of excitement and I thoroughly seeing so many smiles on faces.

"The boys know: the reason so many fans turned out is because of the way they have been performing and how they have received the fans.

"There is an amazing bond between us and the fans are turning out in their droves.”

Falkirk’s chief executive officer, Jamie Swinney, added: “Absolutely remarkable numbers with just under 500 attending our annual calendar signing.

"A perfect illustration of the incredible connection between the fans and players

“A huge thanks to the players, management team, staff and players who helped to make it a special day.”

Leon McCann, Halie Bennett, 2, Jackson the blue French Bulldog and Brad Spencer

1. Falkirk FC's popular annual calendar signing event

Leon McCann, Halie Bennett, 2, Jackson the blue French Bulldog and Brad Spencer Photo: Michael Gillen

Jackson the blue French Bulldog proved a favourite visitor with the Falkirk first team players

2. Falkirk FC's popular annual calendar signing event

Jackson the blue French Bulldog proved a favourite visitor with the Falkirk first team players Photo: Michael Gillen

Finn Yeats and Ross MacIver crack a joke as a young fan gets his calendar autographed

3. Falkirk FC's popular annual calendar signing event

Finn Yeats and Ross MacIver crack a joke as a young fan gets his calendar autographed Photo: Michael Gillen

This young Falkirk fan poses for a picture with Liam Henderson and Tom Lang

4. Falkirk FC's popular annual calendar signing event

This young Falkirk fan poses for a picture with Liam Henderson and Tom Lang Photo: Michael Gillen

