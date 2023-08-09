News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Inchyra Cup once again a big success as teams battle for coveted cup and star prizes

The annual Inchyra Cup youth competition, hosted by Central Girls FC, saw 50 teams take part over the weekend at Galaxy Sports Little Kerse, with Scotland star Lauren Davidson on hand to present the trophies.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

Youngsters also had the chance to win a signed top from Bayern Munich ace Sam Kerr, who is an ex-Central player.

Under 16s winners: A final – Ross County; B final – Houston Girls; C final – East Fife.

Under 14s winners: A final – Queen of the South; B final – Inverness Caley Thistle; C final – Central Girls.

Match action from the Inchyra Cup

Match action from the Inchyra Cup

Match action from the Inchyra Cup Photo: Mark Ferguson

Central Girls’ under 10s team pose for a team picture

Central Girls' under 10s team pose for a team picture

Central Girls' under 10s team pose for a team picture Photo: Mark Ferguson

Match action from the Inchyra Cup 2023

Match action from the Inchyra Cup 2023

Match action from the Inchyra Cup 2023 Photo: Mark Ferguson

Teams from all across Scotland took part; here an Inverness Caley Thistle player passes the ball

Inchyra Cup 2023

Teams from all across Scotland took part; here an Inverness Caley Thistle player passes the ball Photo: Mark Ferguson

