In pictures: Inchyra Cup once again a big success as teams battle for coveted cup and star prizes
The annual Inchyra Cup youth competition, hosted by Central Girls FC, saw 50 teams take part over the weekend at Galaxy Sports Little Kerse, with Scotland star Lauren Davidson on hand to present the trophies.
By Ben Kearney
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Youngsters also had the chance to win a signed top from Bayern Munich ace Sam Kerr, who is an ex-Central player.
Under 16s winners: A final – Ross County; B final – Houston Girls; C final – East Fife.
Under 14s winners: A final – Queen of the South; B final – Inverness Caley Thistle; C final – Central Girls.
