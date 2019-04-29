IN PICTURES: Graeme High 2 St John’s RC HS 3
There was Hampden heartache for the pupils of Graeme High in the final of the Scottish Schools Senior Shield Final.
The trophy is heading to Dundee after the final was won by St John’s and denied the Falkirk school a treble of trophies.
1. Graeme HS 2 St John's RC HS 3
Scottish Schools Senior Shield Final 2018-19. Picture Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
2. Graeme HS 2 St John's RC HS 3
Scottish Schools Senior Shield Final 2018-19. Picture Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
3. Graeme HS 2 St John's RC HS 3
Scottish Schools Senior Shield Final 2018-19. Picture Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
4. Graeme HS 2 St John's RC HS 3
Scottish Schools Senior Shield Final 2018-19. Picture Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
View more