In pictures: Goalgetters football camp is a big hit with youngsters at Little Kerse
Over 500 youngsters have been taking part in a new Goalgetters football camp hosted by the Galaxy Foundation at Little Kerse, with the aim of providing a fun and safe learning experience while learning new skills. (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
By Ben Kearney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 01:40 BST
Tom Elliott, CEO of the Galaxy Foundation said: “It was just great to see kids out playing, running about, kicking a ball and having fun.”
Page 1 of 2