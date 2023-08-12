News you can trust since 1845
Some of the youngsters who took part in one of the sessionsSome of the youngsters who took part in one of the sessions
In pictures: Goalgetters football camp is a big hit with youngsters at Little Kerse

Over 500 youngsters have been taking part in a new Goalgetters football camp hosted by the Galaxy Foundation at Little Kerse, with the aim of providing a fun and safe learning experience while learning new skills. (Pictures by Michael Gillen)
By Ben Kearney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 01:40 BST

Tom Elliott, CEO of the Galaxy Foundation said: “It was just great to see kids out playing, running about, kicking a ball and having fun.”

Over 500 kids took part over the summer

1. Galaxy Foundation Goalgetters Summer Camps 2023.

Over 500 kids took part over the summer Photo: Michael Gillen

The foundation team handed out Star Player, Team of the Week and Certificate of Attendance awards to participants

2. Galaxy Foundation Goalgetters Summer Camps 2023.

The foundation team handed out Star Player, Team of the Week and Certificate of Attendance awards to participants Photo: Michael Gillen

Player awards went to children who have shown good behaviour and sportsmanship alongside performance

3. Galaxy Foundation Goalgetters Summer Camps 2023

Player awards went to children who have shown good behaviour and sportsmanship alongside performance Photo: Michael Gillen

The camps were delivered by Tom Elliott, CEO of the Galaxy Foundation and foundation coaches/volunteers

4. Galaxy Foundation Goalgetters Summer Camps 2023.

The camps were delivered by Tom Elliott, CEO of the Galaxy Foundation and foundation coaches/volunteers Photo: Michael Gillen

