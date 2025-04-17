In pictures: Galaxy Foundation's popular Easter Camps kick-off with record numbers

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
The Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camp series at Galaxy Sports Little Kerse have gotten off to a flying start, welcoming over 130 young players in the first week alone.

The foundation's first-ever Girls Only Camp also took place, with 30 youngsters attending with sun shining and spirits high.

Players enjoyed top-quality coaching, fun challenges, and the chance to grow both on and off the pitch.

Current Hibs first team coach Liam Craig visited while the Girls Only camp members got to meet the Scotland Women’s U16s squad.

The camps perfectly captured the foundation's "Football for Life" mission – using the game's power to inspire, develop, and connect with people.

More programmes and camps are set to follow throughout the year as the foundation continues to expand its impact across the community.

You can find out more here.

The Easter Camps have been popular

1. ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇

The Easter Camps have been popular Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Are you in this picture?

2. ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇

Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Making a move on the ball during a training drill

3. ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇

Making a move on the ball during a training drill Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Award time for this top performer

4. ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇

Award time for this top performer Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Liam CraigHibs
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice