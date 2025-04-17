In pictures: Galaxy Foundation's popular Easter Camps kick-off with record numbers

The foundation's first-ever Girls Only Camp also took place, with 30 youngsters attending with sun shining and spirits high.

Players enjoyed top-quality coaching, fun challenges, and the chance to grow both on and off the pitch.

Current Hibs first team coach Liam Craig visited while the Girls Only camp members got to meet the Scotland Women’s U16s squad.

The camps perfectly captured the foundation's "Football for Life" mission – using the game's power to inspire, develop, and connect with people.

More programmes and camps are set to follow throughout the year as the foundation continues to expand its impact across the community.

1 . ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇 The Easter Camps have been popular Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇 Are you in this picture? Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . ⚽ Galaxy Foundation's Easter Camps 🐇 Making a move on the ball during a training drill Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales