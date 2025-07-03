In pictures: Football fun for all as primary pupils enjoy Bo'ness Fair Cup

Bo’ness area primary schools enjoyed football fun in the sun last month, taking part in the Bo’ness Fair Cup tournament.

Held at Newtown Park, Kinneil and Bo’ness Public won the boys and girls’ Fair Cup trophy respectively. Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the match action.

A great celebration from this Kinneil Primary youngster after scoring a goal against St Mary’s Primary

A great celebration from this Kinneil Primary youngster after scoring a goal against St Mary’s Primary Photo: Michael Gillen

Kinneil Primary’s team were the winners of the boys’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy after a fun-filled afternoon

Kinneil Primary’s team were the winners of the boys’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy after a fun-filled afternoon Photo: Michael Gillen

Delighted Bo’ness Public Primary’s team were the winners of the girls’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy

Delighted Bo’ness Public Primary’s team were the winners of the girls’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy Photo: Michael Gillen

This St Mary’s Primary pupil has to watch out with a Bo’ness Public Primary player closing in on him

This St Mary’s Primary pupil has to watch out with a Bo’ness Public Primary player closing in on him Photo: Michael Gillen

