In pictures: Football fun for all as primary pupils enjoy Bo'ness Fair Cup

Held at Newtown Park, Kinneil and Bo’ness Public won the boys and girls’ Fair Cup trophy respectively. Our chief photographer Michael Gillen captured the best of the match action.
A great celebration from this Kinneil Primary youngster after scoring a goal against St Mary’s Primary Photo: Michael Gillen
Kinneil Primary’s team were the winners of the boys’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy after a fun-filled afternoon Photo: Michael Gillen
Delighted Bo’ness Public Primary’s team were the winners of the girls’ Bo’ness Fair Cup trophy Photo: Michael Gillen
This St Mary’s Primary pupil has to watch out with a Bo’ness Public Primary player closing in on him Photo: Michael Gillen