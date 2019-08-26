Falkirk fans turn out in their numbers for the Barns' meeting with newly promoted Clyde

IN PICTURES: Fantastic away Falkirk support sees side beaten

More than 1500 fans turned out at Broadwood but went home disappointed after Falkirk’s 1-0 defeat to Clyde.

Here are the best bits from the 90 minutes

Telfer goes close with a shot on six minutes but his shot drifts wide

1. Clyde 1-0 Falkirk

Falkirk's great travelling support

2. Clyde 1-0 Falkirk

Telfer skips away from Grant. He comes close with another shot which is saved well by the impressive Mitchell.
Fans get behind Falkirk

4. Clyde 1-0 Falkirk

