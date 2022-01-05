In pictures: Falkirk’s last nine games against Dumbarton

Their 2-1 loss to manager Stevie Farrell’s side in September was the first time the Sons had beaten them since a 2-1 defeat in the Championship back in December 2016.
Since then, the two sides have met 14 times, with Falkirk winning seven of those games and six being draws.
Here’s a look back at their last nine league games – a 3-0 away win in November and 2-1 home loss two months previously, both in League 1; a 1-1 home draw last March and 3-0 away win in November 2020, both in League 1, accompanied by a 4-0 away League Cup win also in November 2020; 3-0 and 6-0 home victories in January 2020 and August 2019 respectively and a 1-1 away draw in November 2019, all in League 1; and a 5-2 away win in the Championship in April 2018 preceded by a 0-0 draw in February of that year.
1. Falkirk v Dumbarton
November 13, 2021, League 1: Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 3
Michael Ruth, pictured being fouled by Gregor Buchanan, was one of then head coach Paul Sheerin side's scorers last time round, Aidan Nesbitt and Charlie Telfer being the others
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Falkirk v Dumbarton
September 18, 2021, League 1: Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 2
Charlie Telfer celebrating netting a consolation effort for Falkirk after Kalvin Orsi and Callum Wilson had put their guests ahead
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Falkirk v Dumbarton
March 30, 2021, League 1: Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 1
Robin Omar, pictured being tackled by Callumn Morrison, put Dumbarton ahead on 68 minutes but Anton Dowds equalised for the hosts six minutes later
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Falkirk v Dumbarton
November 24, 2020, League 1: Dumbarton 0, Falkirk 3
Callumn Morrison put Falkirk ahead at the C&G Systems Stadium and Blair Alston and Aidan Connolly also got on the scoresheet
Photo: Ian Sneddon