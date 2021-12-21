Phil Roberts celebrating scoring for Falkirk against Clyde in the Scottish League Cup in August 2013 (Pic: Lisa McPhillips)

In pictures: Falkirk’s last nine games against Clyde​​​​​​​

Next up for new head coach Martin Rennie’s Falkirk team is a visit from Clyde on Boxing Day.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 7:01 pm

Ahead of that game this weekend, here’s a look back at the sides’ last nine meetings, six of them victories for the Bairns and three of them wins for their Cumbernauld opponents ...

1. Falkirk v Clyde

August 3, 2013: Falkirk 3, Clyde 0 Falkirk’s Scott Sibbald and Kyle Turnbull and Clyde’s Gavin Brown in action. Second-half goals from Blair Alston, Phil Roberts and Thomas Grant won this Scottish League Cup tie for the hosts (Pic: Lisa McPhillips)

Photo: Lisa McPhillips

Photo Sales

2. Clyde v Falkirk

August 24, 2019: Clyde 1, Falkirk 0 Falkirk’s Conor Sammon and Clyde’s Craig Howie vying for possession at Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium. A 34th-minute Mark Lamont goal won this League 1 game for the hosts​​​​​​​

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Falkirk v Clyde

October 26, 2019: Falkirk 0, Clyde 1 Falkirk’s Charlie Telfer fending off Clyde’s Mark Lamont. A Darren Smith goal on 81 minutes won this League 1 game for Danny Lennon’s visitors at the Falkirk Stadium

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Falkirk v Clyde

October 13, 2020: Falkirk 2, Clyde 1 Callumn Morrison celebrating scoring a 38th-minute penalty for Falkirk. Aidan Keena got the Bairns’ other goal in this Scottish League Cup tie and David Goodwillie netted for Clyde

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
FalkirkClydeBairnsCumbernauld
Next Page
Page 1 of 3