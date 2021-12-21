In pictures: Falkirk’s last nine games against Clyde​​​​​​​

Ahead of that game this weekend, here’s a look back at the sides’ last nine meetings, six of them victories for the Bairns and three of them wins for their Cumbernauld opponents ...
1. Falkirk v Clyde
August 3, 2013: Falkirk 3, Clyde 0
Falkirk’s Scott Sibbald and Kyle Turnbull and Clyde’s Gavin Brown in action. Second-half goals from Blair Alston, Phil Roberts and Thomas Grant won this Scottish League Cup tie for the hosts (Pic: Lisa McPhillips)
Photo: Lisa McPhillips
2. Clyde v Falkirk
August 24, 2019: Clyde 1, Falkirk 0
Falkirk’s Conor Sammon and Clyde’s Craig Howie vying for possession at Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium. A 34th-minute Mark Lamont goal won this League 1 game for the hosts
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Falkirk v Clyde
October 26, 2019: Falkirk 0, Clyde 1
Falkirk’s Charlie Telfer fending off Clyde’s Mark Lamont. A Darren Smith goal on 81 minutes won this League 1 game for Danny Lennon’s visitors at the Falkirk Stadium
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Falkirk v Clyde
October 13, 2020: Falkirk 2, Clyde 1
Callumn Morrison celebrating scoring a 38th-minute penalty for Falkirk. Aidan Keena got the Bairns’ other goal in this Scottish League Cup tie and David Goodwillie netted for Clyde
Photo: Michael Gillen