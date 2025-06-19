In pictures: Falkirk’s first kit since 2010 to feature Scottish Premiership badge out now

By Darin Hutson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 22:47 BST
Falkirk’s first home kit for 15 years to feature a Scottish Premiership badge is out now ahead of next football season.

Again created by club technical partner O’Neills, the 2025/26 season’s navy blue home shirt, with the club’s badge in the middle, features white sleeves, for the first time since the Bairns last departed Scottish football’s top flight, and red details, with Falkirk digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots continuing as their main sponsor.

It’s accompanied by white shorts and red socks.

The kit is available on Friday from 9.30am at @Greaves Sports in-store and online at https://www.greavessports.com/

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season is their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn

1. Falkirk’s new kit for their 2025/26 William Hill Premiership season

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season is their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season is their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn

2. Falkirk’s new kit for their 2025/26 William Hill Premiership season

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season is their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season, their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn, being modelled by Ethan Ross, Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller

3. Falkirk’s new kit for their 2025/26 William Hill Premiership season

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season, their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn, being modelled by Ethan Ross, Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season, their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn, being modelled by Ethan Ross, Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller

4. Falkirk’s new kit for their 2025/26 William Hill Premiership season

Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season, their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn, being modelled by Ethan Ross, Brad Spencer and Calvin Miller Photo: Michael Gillen

