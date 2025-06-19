In pictures: Falkirk’s first kit since 2010 to feature Scottish Premiership badge out now

Again created by club technical partner O’Neills, the 2025/26 season’s navy blue home shirt, with the club’s badge in the middle, features white sleeves, for the first time since the Bairns last departed Scottish football’s top flight, and red details, with Falkirk digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots continuing as their main sponsor.
It’s accompanied by white shorts and red socks.
Falkirk's new kit for their 2025/26 William Hill Premiership season
Falkirk’s new kit for the 2025/26 football season is their first since 2010 to feature a Scottish Premiership badge after two promotions in as many years under manager John McGlynn Photo: Michael Gillen
