In pictures: Falkirk players spread Christmas cheer to young patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Players and staff from Falkirk FC surprised patients in the children's ward of Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH), handing out presents, signing autographs and posing for photos.

League One stars including the likes of captain Stephen McGinn, Tom Lang and Ross MacIver visited the ward on Monday to wish the patients a merry festive period as part of the club’s annual Christmas traditions.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer, Jamie Swinney, said: “We wish to extend our thanks to the staff at Forth Valley Hospital for inviting the players and staff into the children’s ward. It was a privilege for the players to meet the children and to spend some time with them.

"The club and its players have a unique place in our community and we place a very high importance on our community engagement work. We hope the children enjoyed meeting the players and we managed to bring some joy to their day.

"We wish all the young people and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

