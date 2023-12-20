News you can trust since 1845
Genevieve Stevenson, 3, of Drymen and mum Joanna Stevenson with Falkirk stars Brad Spencer, Coll Donaldson, Ross MacIver, Sam Long and Ethan RossGenevieve Stevenson, 3, of Drymen and mum Joanna Stevenson with Falkirk stars Brad Spencer, Coll Donaldson, Ross MacIver, Sam Long and Ethan Ross
Genevieve Stevenson, 3, of Drymen and mum Joanna Stevenson with Falkirk stars Brad Spencer, Coll Donaldson, Ross MacIver, Sam Long and Ethan Ross

In pictures: Falkirk players spread Christmas cheer to young patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Players and staff from Falkirk FC surprised patients in the children's ward of Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH), handing out presents, signing autographs and posing for photos.
By Ben Kearney
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:19 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:22 GMT

League One stars including the likes of captain Stephen McGinn, Tom Lang and Ross MacIver visited the ward on Monday to wish the patients a merry festive period as part of the club’s annual Christmas traditions.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer, Jamie Swinney, said: “We wish to extend our thanks to the staff at Forth Valley Hospital for inviting the players and staff into the children’s ward. It was a privilege for the players to meet the children and to spend some time with them.

"The club and its players have a unique place in our community and we place a very high importance on our community engagement work. We hope the children enjoyed meeting the players and we managed to bring some joy to their day.

"We wish all the young people and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Members of the Falkirk FC first team and coaching staff visited FVRH's children's ward on Monday afternoon

1. Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit

Members of the Falkirk FC first team and coaching staff visited FVRH's children's ward on Monday afternoon Photo: Michael Gillen

Jace Fraser, 1, of Falkirk with Falkirk defender Sean Mackie

2. Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit

Jace Fraser, 1, of Falkirk with Falkirk defender Sean Mackie Photo: Michael Gillen

Lennain O'Neill, 14, of Hallglen with Falkirk stars Scott Honeyman, Nicky Hogarth and Stephen McGinn

3. Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit

Lennain O'Neill, 14, of Hallglen with Falkirk stars Scott Honeyman, Nicky Hogarth and Stephen McGinn Photo: Michael Gillen

Noah Matthews, 8, of Dunblane with Falkirk boss John McGlynn and duo Alfie Agyeman and Stephen McGinn

4. Falkirk FC's annual Forth Valley Royal Hospital children's ward visit

Noah Matthews, 8, of Dunblane with Falkirk boss John McGlynn and duo Alfie Agyeman and Stephen McGinn Photo: Michael Gillen

